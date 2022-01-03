James David Bunch

CARTERVILLE, Ill. –James David Bunch, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his cherished wife of 37 years, Cynthia L. Morris.

David was born on August 5, 1944, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to James Henry and Faith C. (Zimmerman) Bunch. His mother, Faith Bunch, became the first female mayor in the United States when she took office as mayor of Bonne Terre.

Along with his wife Cynde, David is survived by daughters, Christy (Tom) Watkins and Robin (Tim) Scuras; sons, Jonathan Bunch and Brad (Sara Childress) Elders; grandchildren, Ryleigh Watkins, Rheagan Watkins, Olivia Elders, Ramsey Watkins, June Elders, Ben Elders and James "Alexander" Elders; brother, William W. (Debbie) Bunch; sister-in-law, Jeanne Bunch; nieces and nephews, Louisa (Gary) McPherson, Eric (Kaitlyn) Bunch and Lindsay Bunch; as well as countless friends and family who held him close to their hearts. To know David Bunch was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven Bunch; and nephew, Ned Bunch.

David graduated from the University of Missouri – Rolla School of Mines as a Professional Engineer. He had an extensive, varied career as a weapons engineer, holding several patents. Along with his engineering experience, David was multilingual and his expertise was in demand for companies that included McDonell Douglas, Wagner Electric, Olin Corporation, and Sooner Defense. The word "retire" was not part of David's vocabulary. After leaving his professional engineering career, along with his beloved Cynde, he went on to build Bunch and Associates, a national, multi-million dollar managed care company. The proceeds from the sale were invested into what is soon to become the "jewel" of Southern Illinois, Walker's Bluff Winery and Casino. While David will not physically be here to see his vision materialize, Southern Illinois will feel the effects of his vision in terms of jobs and prosperity for generations to come. While his business savvy and professional accomplishments were varied and extensive, the people that knew David well will remember him for his kindness, generosity, wit and storytelling ability. No one could tell a story as well as David and no one enjoyed his stories and escapades as much as David. He was generous with his extensive wine and liquor collection and every bottle told a story, usually accompanied by a good cigar. He and Cynde traveled the world and every trip was an adventure. He was an avid sailor, pilot, radio controlled model airplane hobbyist, ferocious reader with a continued thirst for knowledge, and the best oyster and crab fisherman there was. He was the ultimate Renaissance man. Shakespeare said it best "....I shall not look upon his like again. He was a great human being…"

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, Illinois. Memorial services will immediately follow with Reverend R.H. Chitwood officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the SIH Foundation. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.