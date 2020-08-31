James 'Jim' Bailey Davis

FARMINGTON – Jim Davis, age 83, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Saturday, April 10, 1937, in Rivermines. He was a member of First Baptist Church of DeLassus, The Gideons International and the V.F.W. Post 5896 in Farmington. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army where he retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling and collecting fossils.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl B. and Freda (Crowder) Davis and a brother Carl Davis.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Vivian (Burk) Davis; children, James (Carri) Davis, Carl (Julie) Davis and Tracey Davis; five grandchildren, Sam, Niccole, Kyle, Hannah and Elizabeth.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5p.m. until 7 p.m. at C. Z, Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Cheston Pickard officiating. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Family asks that memorials can be made to The Gideons International. Masks or face coverings are required at funeral home and cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.