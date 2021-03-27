James Harold Dean Sr.

BONNE TERRE – James Harold Dean Sr., age 76, of Park Hills, passed away at his residence surrounded by loved ones on March 25, 2021. James was born October 11, 1944, in Mineral Point, Missouri.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lena Dean, Charles Dean, Ralph Dean, Mary Carvey, Carl Dean, Shirley Boyd and Elnora Robertson.

James is survived by his loving wife, Debra Dean; sons, James Dean Jr and Danny Dean; Sisters, Emma Noack, Clara (Wesley) Curtis and Lola Leftridge, brother; William "Bill" Dean and Jesse Dean. And a special little dog, Boo.

There will be a visitation Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Alan Harp officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please practice social distancing guidelines. Facial masks are required.