James Harold Dean Sr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

James Harold Dean Sr.

BONNE TERRE – James Harold Dean Sr., age 76, of Park Hills, passed away at his residence surrounded by loved ones on March 25, 2021. James was born October 11, 1944, in Mineral Point, Missouri.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lena Dean, Charles Dean, Ralph Dean, Mary Carvey, Carl Dean, Shirley Boyd and Elnora Robertson.

James is survived by his loving wife, Debra Dean; sons, James Dean Jr and Danny Dean; Sisters, Emma Noack, Clara (Wesley) Curtis and Lola Leftridge, brother; William "Bill" Dean and Jesse Dean. And a special little dog, Boo.

There will be a visitation Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Alan Harp officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please practice social distancing guidelines. Facial masks are required. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Mar
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Mar
30
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
