James 'Jim' Ray Dismang, Sr.

KNOB LICK – James "Jim" Ray Dismang, Sr., passed away in his home surrounded by his family on October 6, 2020, at the age of 76. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Rex Ray Dismang and Nancy (Lewallen) Dismang.

Jim was a 1960 graduate of Maynard High School in Maynard, Arkansas. On September 8, 1962, he married the love of his life, Margaret Abercrombie, in Sikeston, Missouri. Jim always liked working with anything that had a motor and was a very skilled mechanic. Jim and Margaret moved to Farmington in 1976 where he opened Dismang Auto and Truck Repair south of town. He always enjoyed going to auctions and buying, trading and fixing vehicles and tractors. Later he purchased a tow truck and did towing for a while. Some of the cars he collected over the years were pace cars, Camaros, a 1979 Ford and a 1964 Buick Skylark. Jim was a very hard worker who through the years made many good friends through his business relationships.

Survivors, in addition to his wife of 58 years, Margaret, include his son, Jimmy Dismang of St. Louis and a daughter, Jamie (Brent) Gross of Farmington; three grandchildren, Colten Miller, Byron Gross and Emily Gross; siblings, Rex Carl (Loretta) Dismang, Paul (Nancy) Dismang, Gary (Rita) Dismang, Norma (Don) Wood-Oliver, Tammy Dismang and Pam (Chad) Brown. Also surviving is his beloved canine companion, Gunner.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday morning from 7 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Mercy Jefferson Hospice in care of the funeral home. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.