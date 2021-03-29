James Wallace 'Wally' Gray

FARMINGTON – James Wallace "Wally" Gray, 82, of Farmington, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Thursday, February 9, 1939, in Manilla, Arkansas, to the late Jewell and Belle (Lawson) Gray. Wally was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Park Hills and the United Auto Workers Union. After serving his country in the United States Army, he worked for General Motors and retired with 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed auto racing, Cardinal Baseball, anything Chevrolet and was an amazing gardener.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Grace, Inez, Gerald and Frank Gray.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 55 years. Brenda (Rehkop) Gray; children, Lori Donnell Womble and husband Kevin, Darren James Gray and wife Michelle; four grandchildren, Alexandria Callahan and husband Champ, Bryce James Womble, Ella Gray and Anna Gray; three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Clara Kate and Madeline Callahan; six siblings, William (Rhonda) Gray, Bobby (Madeline) Gray, Linda Carol Lawrence, Roy Gray, Sandra (Tommy) Brooks and Vic (Carol) Gray.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Pastor Champ Callahan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Face masks or coverings are required before entering the building.