James Gray
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

James Wallace 'Wally' Gray

FARMINGTON – James Wallace "Wally" Gray, 82, of Farmington, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Thursday, February 9, 1939, in Manilla, Arkansas, to the late Jewell and Belle (Lawson) Gray. Wally was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Park Hills and the United Auto Workers Union. After serving his country in the United States Army, he worked for General Motors and retired with 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed auto racing, Cardinal Baseball, anything Chevrolet and was an amazing gardener.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Grace, Inez, Gerald and Frank Gray.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 55 years. Brenda (Rehkop) Gray; children, Lori Donnell Womble and husband Kevin, Darren James Gray and wife Michelle; four grandchildren, Alexandria Callahan and husband Champ, Bryce James Womble, Ella Gray and Anna Gray; three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Clara Kate and Madeline Callahan; six siblings, William (Rhonda) Gray, Bobby (Madeline) Gray, Linda Carol Lawrence, Roy Gray, Sandra (Tommy) Brooks and Vic (Carol) Gray.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Pastor Champ Callahan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Face masks or coverings are required before entering the building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Mar
30
Service
1:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Gray family. May You feel the warmth of God´s presence. Speak often of all the beautiful memories you have and share with future generations.
Ronald and Barbara Kennon
March 29, 2021
Brenda, Lori, and Darren, and other family members, we are so sorry to hear of Wally´s passing. You have our deepest sympathy at this difficult time in your life. We have many fond memories of Wally and his family. Wally was always friendly and outgoing, he never seemed to see a stranger and was fun to be around. He will be missed by all who knew him. We will keep you in our prayers and thoughts. Love to all and may God bless you and keep you in his care.
Albert & Sharon Berry
March 29, 2021
