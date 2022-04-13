James Edward Joyce

BONNE TERRE – James Edward Joyce, 78, of Bonne Terre passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Silver Springs Baptist Church. He was born Tuesday, December 28, 1943, in St. Louis to Carl and Dorothy Joyce. James retired from Chrysler in 2000 after more than 30 years of service. Prior to working at Chrysler, he worked at St. Joe Lead Company, Wilson Leather, and Weems Western Auto.

James was a member, and served as Deacon, of Silver Springs Baptist Church of Bonne Terre. He also served as maintenance and groundskeeper. He will be deeply missed by fellow church members. James was a member of Samaritan Lodge #424 of Bonne Terre for over 42 years. He was initiated in 1978 and honorably served many roles at the lodge including Junior Warden, Senior Warden and as Lodge Master in 1983. James was a common sight at all lodge functions and fundraisers and frequently was the first to volunteer his services. His skills as a talented craftsman and woodworker are on display throughout the lodge. He handcrafted much of the wood furnishings in the lodge and for many years running he presented the incoming Master with a handcrafted gavel. He often gave his woodworking projects away as gifts to friends and family. James was an avid trout fisherman and loved to tie his own flies. He loved riding ATVs with friends, camping and enjoying the great outdoors. James never met a stranger and would offer to help anyone that was in need and volunteer his services without question.

James was preceded in death by his son, Carl Aland Joyce (56); parents, Carl and Dorothy Joyce; grandparents, Thomas and Carrie Blackwell; aunts and uncles, Lou and Minetta Aherns, Gerald and Verna Lee Stephens, in laws; Joseph and Esta Jackson; sisters-in-law, Sonya Lappe, and Marsha Sikes; nephews, Charles Joyce and Richard Jackson, Jr.

James is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Sandra (Jackson) Joyce; two brothers, John (Dawn) Joyce, Thomas (Donna) Joyce, two sisters; Wilma (Rodger) Burns and Lawanna (Michael) Monehan; Aunt, Hilda Crowe; one daughter, Jeanne (Joyce) Spradling; daughter in law, Pamela Joyce; three grandchildren, Kathleen, Autumn and Brandy; seven great grandchildren, Addison, Kennedy, Bryson, Marshall, Tinley, Charlotte and Hannah; brother and sister in laws, Patrick and Marg Jackson, James and Sharon Henson, Richard and Linda Jackson, Steve and Verla Jackson, Austin Sikes and Larry Lappe; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and dear friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. until Masonic service starts at 3:45 p.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri, with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. A dinner will be served following the service at the Samaritan Masonic Lodge #424 basement located at #7 Church Street, Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Bonne Terre Samaritan Lodge #424-Scholarship Fund.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.