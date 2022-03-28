James 'Jim' Everett Snavely

FARMINGTON –James "Jim" Everett Snavely, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2022, at Community Manor at the age of 80. He was born on April 21, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Charles Albert Snavely Sr. and Helen (Morris) Snavely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Snavely.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, LaDonne (Bender) Snavely, his daughters, Sheryl (husband, Brian) Hickey of Farmington and Susan (husband, Chris) Sippel of Oakville, his grandchildren, Colin Hickey, Alyssa Hickey, and Matthew Sippel, and special granddaughter, Ariel Nicholson, his great grandson, Easton Hill, his brothers, William "Bill" (wife, Kay) Snavely of Oxford, Ohio, and Charles "Chuck" (wife, Ann) Snavely of Lakeland, Florida, and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Jim proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and Joplin Jr. College in Joplin, Missouri. While in Manito, Illinois, he was involved in the forming of the Forman Valley Ambulance District and also served as the Assistant Fire Chief of the Farmington Fire Department for five years. In 1999, he was elected to the Board of Directors of the St. Francois County Ambulance District and served as the Chairman of the Board. Jim began his career as manager of two Ford dealerships before becoming an agent in the insurance business. He started working for MFA Insurance, now Shelter Insurance, in 1973 and continued his employment with them until retiring in 2004. He was a past President of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, was awarded the KREI-KTJJ 110% award for community services, and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion of Farmington and was the former Finance Officer and member of AMVETS Post 113 of Farmington.

He was a dual member of the Manito Lodge #476 A.F. & A.M. in Manito, Illinois and Farmington Lodge #132 A.F. & A.M. and was past Master of both. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and was the President of the 33rd Degree Association of the Scottish Rite of the Valley of St. Louis from 2008-2010 and currently held the office of Almoner.

Jim had dual membership with the Illinois and Missouri chapters of the Order of the Eastern Star; the Celestial City Chapter #333 of Pekin, Illinois, and Mineral Chapter #260 of Desloge, Missouri. He served as past Worthy Patron of both chapters and was currently serving as treasurer.

He was a member of Job's Daughters International and served as Associate Guardian of Bethel 34 of Farmington and Associate Grand Guardian of Missouri JDI.

Jim belonged to York Rite Bodies and was Eminent Commander for the De Soto Commandery #56 Knights Templar and Past Grand Commander for the State of Missouri Knights Templar from 2005-2006. From 2009 to the present, he was Treasurer, Uel Chapter #129 RAM, Bonne Terre Council #43 CM and De Soto Commandery #56 KT. He most recently held the titles of Past Head of Red Cross of Constantine, Past Knights Templar Priest Holy Order of St. Thomas of Acon; Past Grand Governor General of the Grand Yeoman of York of Missouri. He received many other honors and accolades over the 50 plus years involved with the Masonic Bodies.

Jim was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was formerly the treasurer.

He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington, Missouri. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church Growing Room Preschool, 425 North Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or the Masonic Home of Missouri, 6033 Masonic Drive, Suite A, Columbia, MO 65202. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.