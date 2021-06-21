Menu
James Thurman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home - East Dubuque
1185 Rt 35 N
East Dubuque, IL

James H. 'Jim' Thurman

GALENA, Ill. – James H. "Jim" Thurman, 77, of rural Galena, Illinois, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mercy Oneubuque Medical Center, from complications due to Covid-19. He was born November 3, 1943, at Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of Anthony J. and Cecelia (Paul) Thurman.

Jim was united in marriage to Rhonda Kay Clark, August 16, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills, Missouri. He graduated in 1961 from St. Joseph High School in Farmington, Missouri. Jim received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri School of Science and Technology at Rolla, Missouri.

Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U. S. Navy. He was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works as a Mechanical Engineer, retiring in 2002. Jim was a former member of VFW Post #2426 of Desloge, Missouri. He was an avid collector of farm toys and model trains and restored antique automobiles.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three children, Stephanie Mahaffy, of Westminster, Maryland, Carol Lee Thurman and Anthony (Amanda) Thurman, both of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren, Gannon, Jared, Maria, and Lexie; his siblings, John W. (Helen) Thurman, of Farmington, Missouri, Paul J. (Shirley) Thurman, of West Monroe, Louisiana, David G. (Sheila) Thurman, of West Monroe, Louisiana, Thomas J. (Sarah) Thurman, of Rocky Mount, North, Carolina, and Judy L. (Gerald) Heitman, of Patton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, in East Dubuque, Illinois, where a family prayer service was held with Fr. Ken Frisch officiating.

A Catholic Mass and Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, in Bismarck, Missouri, with Fr. Mark Ebert officiating. The burial with Full Military Honors will at St. John the Apostle Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Bismarck, MO
2 Entries
I am so sorry you lost Jim. I have many wonderful memories of your family.
Phyllis Saurage Strong
June 22, 2021
Rhonda so sorry for your loss. Prayers for family and friends
Sandra province Turley
June 21, 2021
