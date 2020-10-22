James E. Toenjes

BONNE TERRE – James E. Toenjes (formerly of Columbia, Illinois), 82, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away October 20, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. He was born June 25, 1938, in Belleville, Illinois, to the late Arthur and Louise (Saul) Toenjes. Jim married Carol (Arras) Toenjes on September 20, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Toenjes is survived by his children. Tammy (John) Davis, Tom (Jan) Toenjes, Tim Toenjes, Terri (Stephen) Dougherty, Tracy Toenjes (Steven Arras), and Toni (Ricky) Becker; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jay (Deanna) Toenjes; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Schon) Toenjes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Toenjes; sister, Jean Marie Metter; brother-in-law, Clem Toenjes; and grandson, Nicholas Davis.

Jim was a great ball player and horseshoe thrower. He loved fishing, mushroom hunting, and gardening. He belonged to Knights of Columbus, was a Columbia volunteer fireman for 30 years, and a Teamster for 38 years. Jim was loved by all.

No formal services will be held per the family's request. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Serenity HospiceCare, 5272 Flat River Road, Park Hills, MO 63601 or Columbia Fire Department, 1020 N Main, Columbia, IL 62236. C.Z. Boyer & Son in Bonne Terre is handling the arrangements. View obituary and share condolences at www.czboyer.com.