James Williams
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

James Wayne Williams

FARMINGTON – James Wayne Williams, 81, of Farmington, formerly of Doe Run, passed away December 8, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri, of complications due to COVID and Parkinson's Disease.

Jim was born April 8, 1939, in Doe Run, Missouri, to the late Ted and Mazie (Triplett) Williams. He was married to his former wife, Patricia (Green) Williams, on June 16, 1962, and to this union two surviving daughters were born, Darlene Williams, and Angela (Darryl) Propst both of Farmington, Missouri. On October 27, 2001, he married his current wife, Diane (DeClue) Williams. He is also survived by three step-children, James (Andrea) Eaton, Beth (Greg) Eilerman, and Theodore (Becky) Eaton; and seven step-grandchildren, Gregory, David, Mary Kate, Matthew, Emily, Grant, and Madison.

Jim was preceded in death by four siblings, Teddy Williams, Doris Vester-Berry, Rosemary Key, and Ronald Williams; one brother, Terry Williams, of Farmington, survives. Special nephews, Hank Key, and Teddy Vester; a special cousin, Mike Adams; and a special friend, Jim Manion. Numerous other relatives and friends, also survive.

Jim was a lab analyst at Hannah Mining Company in Pilot Knob, Missouri, until it closed in 1981; he then became a self-employed carpenter until his retirement in 2001. Jim loved the outdoors and his favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed discussing current events and philosophical ideas with others.

Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Missouri. A private burial will take place at that time. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse if so desired. View the video tribute, online obituary, and share your memories and condolences at czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I always looked up to you uncle Jim an was proud to call you my uncle Jim all good memory’s of this man
Teddy Vester
December 17, 2020
Beautiful tribute to a beautiful man. Love and miss you Uncle Jim. You are gone from our sight but you'll always be in our hearts. My love and prayers to your family and friends.
Sharon, Jim and Family
December 16, 2020
I'm glad we've had such good weather lately so Jim could get in a couple days of fishing. I hope it made him Happy
Davy Joe
December 12, 2020
So sorry girls for the loss of your dad. I haven´t seen Jim for a while but always enjoyed his stories.
Tim Williams
December 10, 2020
Diane, So sorry for your loss. Lots of Prayers to you & your family
Judy Gillam
December 10, 2020
Dad, You will be spending Christmas in Heaven this year. We will miss you greatly, but I would not bring you back to this world (even if I could) because you are now healthy, happy and at peace. Catch some lunker bass in God's beautiful lakes and I'll see you soon! All my love, Darlene
Darlene Williams
Family
December 10, 2020
I used to go to church with Jim and we always talked about fishing before the church service started. I remember him taking Grant under his wing and showing him the importance of fishing. He was a great guy and will be truly missed.
Troy Mecey
Friend
December 10, 2020
Darlene & Angie
I am sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. He was always pleasant to talk with. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results