James Wayne Williams

FARMINGTON – James Wayne Williams, 81, of Farmington, formerly of Doe Run, passed away December 8, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri, of complications due to COVID and Parkinson's Disease.

Jim was born April 8, 1939, in Doe Run, Missouri, to the late Ted and Mazie (Triplett) Williams. He was married to his former wife, Patricia (Green) Williams, on June 16, 1962, and to this union two surviving daughters were born, Darlene Williams, and Angela (Darryl) Propst both of Farmington, Missouri. On October 27, 2001, he married his current wife, Diane (DeClue) Williams. He is also survived by three step-children, James (Andrea) Eaton, Beth (Greg) Eilerman, and Theodore (Becky) Eaton; and seven step-grandchildren, Gregory, David, Mary Kate, Matthew, Emily, Grant, and Madison.

Jim was preceded in death by four siblings, Teddy Williams, Doris Vester-Berry, Rosemary Key, and Ronald Williams; one brother, Terry Williams, of Farmington, survives. Special nephews, Hank Key, and Teddy Vester; a special cousin, Mike Adams; and a special friend, Jim Manion. Numerous other relatives and friends, also survive.

Jim was a lab analyst at Hannah Mining Company in Pilot Knob, Missouri, until it closed in 1981; he then became a self-employed carpenter until his retirement in 2001. Jim loved the outdoors and his favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed discussing current events and philosophical ideas with others.

Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Missouri. A private burial will take place at that time. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse if so desired.