Jane H. Barton

FARMINGTON – Jane H. Barton (née Amrhein) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 31, 2021, at the Arbors at Maplebrook in Farmington, Missouri. She was born on May 25, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Henry J and Helen (nee Hill) Amrhein. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Donald Barton of Farmington; her daughter Laura (Michael) Ruest of Ballwin Missouri; her son Craig (Mary) Barton of Columbia, Maryland; and two grandchildren, Jeremy and Erica.

Jane graduated from Riverview Gardens High School and attended college at Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, where she earned a BA in elementary education. Her first teaching position was in Hazelwood, Missouri. When she married, she moved to Columbia, Missouri, and taught in the public school system, while her husband, Donald, studied at the University of Missouri.

In 1963, the couple moved to Farmington, where Jane taught school at Washington Elementary. She was a teacher for 23 years in Farmington and taught at every elementary school in Farmington. Additionally, she taught kindergarten at Doe Run elementary. In the 1980s Jane received her Master's Degree in elementary education from Webster University. She served as the president of the Farmington Teachers Association and received the honor of Teacher of the Year. She retired in 1995. Jane was active in the Farmington community serving many years on the library board, delivering meals on wheels, working with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteering and serving on the Presbyterian manor advisory board. She was also a member of PEO.A woman of strong faith, Jane was a member of the Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the Session, choir, Sunday school teacher, and the Presbyterian Women's Association. Jane was a world traveler going to Australia, Greece, Paris, and London among other places. The Bartons also hosted several foreign exchange students from Sweden, France, Germany, and Spain.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, January 4 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Farmington Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, January 5 at 11:30 a.m. An additional visitation time will be held prior to the service starting at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.