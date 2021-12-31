Menu
Janis LaVonne Marler
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Janis LaVonne Marler

PARK HILLS – Janis LaVonne Marler of Park Hills, entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 71. She was born on February 4, 1950, in St. Louis to the late Charles and Ruby (Davis) Nicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Roger Marler and her brother, Mark Nicks.

Janis is survived by her children, Shelia (husband, Robert) Bone of Festus and Rammey (wife, Ammie) Marler of Park Hills, her grandchildren, Colby Bone, Wesley Bone, and Drew Marler, her great grandchildren, Lincoln, Raegan, and Gatlin, her brothers, Charles (wife, Patricia) Nicks of Beaverton, OR and Kevin Nicks of St. Louis, her godson, Dakota Hood, nieces, nephews, many special friends, and cats, Molly and Lola.

Janis retired from Flat River Glass after 30 plus years where she worked day resort as a packer and a lehr spotter. She enjoyed trips to the casinos and reading but most of all spending time with her grandson, Drew. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Kindred Hospice, 4783 Flat River Road, Farmington, MO 63640. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Cozean Memorial Chapel
Ford& Pat Yoebstl Frazar
January 5, 2022
