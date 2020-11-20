Menu
Jean Faircloth

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Jean Faircloth, 88, of Waynesville, Missouri, formerly of Viburnum, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville, Missouri.

Jean leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Cletus Faircloth of Waynesville, Missouri; three children, Mike Faircloth of Citra, Florida, Dennis Faircloth (Terry) of Papillion, Nebraska, and Marie Freeman (Mike) of Waynesville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Michael Faircloth (Jessica) of Searcy, Arkansas, Matthew Faircloth (Tyler) of Maumelle, Arkansas, Molly Llewellyn (Justin) of Falcon, Missouri, and Ivan Freeman (Tiffany) of Waynesville, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota, Alissa, Raylynn, Ava, Gunner, Brylee, and Barrett; one sister, Velma Hawkins of St. Louis, Missouri; half-sister, Lucy Pearl Sloan of the State of Washington; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Heather Faircloth.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean Faircloth and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert
