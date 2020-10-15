Jean M. McBride

PARK HILLS – Jean M. (Griffith) McBride of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away October 13, 2020, at the age of 71 years. She was born July 4, 1949, in Farmington to the late Joe and Letty (Coulter) Griffith. Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Russ Boland.

Jean worked for the brothers-in-law social security office for 40 years. Her joy was spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her husband, Homer Dale McBride; her daughter, Angela (Dennis) Moss; one grandson, Terry Thomure II; one granddaughter, Kaylee Thomure; brother, Thomas Boland; three sisters, Deborah Toney, Joyce DeClue, and Jackie (Kerry) Ayers; brother-in-laws, Donald (Sharon) McBride, Danny (Brenda) McBride, and Randy McBride. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.

Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Service 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.