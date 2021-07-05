Jeanette Louise Bodine

FARMINGTON – Jeanette Louise (Pipkins) Bodine passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born April 5, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Bodine in 2008; and daughters, Mary Frances Bodine, and Susan Ann Bodine.

Jeanette is survived by four children, Larry (wife Regain) Bodine, Linda (husband Scott) Maxey, Rita (husband Chris) Bodine-Dei, and Cathy Bodine; nine grandchildren, Larry, Tina, Mary, James, Michael, Ashley, Diamond, Alyssa, and Joshua; eleven great grandchildren; her siblings, Vivian (husband Garry) Sloan, and James Simpkins; sister-in-law, Margie (husband Ray) Kern; and many loving friends and family.

Jeanette was a member of the Eastern Star and the Farmington Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, painting, traveling, and spending time with family and loved ones. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Farmington Presbyterian Church located at 403 West Columbia Street in Farmington, Missouri.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 743, Farmington, MO 63640 or Shriners Hospital of St. Louis, c/o 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.