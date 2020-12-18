Menu
Jeanette Bodine
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Jeanette Louise (Pipkin) Bodine

FARMINGTON – Jeanette Louise (Pipkin) Bodine passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born on April 5, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Bodine in 2008 as well as two daughters, Mary Frances Bodine and Susan Ann Bodine.

She is survived by four children: Larry (wife Regenia) Bodine, Linda (husband Scott) Maxey, Rita (husband Chris) Bodine-Dei, and Cathy Bodine, her grandchildren, Larry, Tina, Mary, Michael, James, Ashley, and Diamond, two step grandchildren, Alyssa and Joshua, eleven great grandchildren, her siblings, Vivian (husband Garry) Sloan and James Simpkins, sister in law, Margie (husband Ray) Kern and many loving friends and family.

Jeanette was a member of the Eastern Star and the Farmington Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, painting, traveling, and spending time with family and loved ones. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 743, Farmington, MO 63640 or Shriners Hospital of St. Louis, c/o 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 18, 2020.
