Jeanette 'Honey' Charyse Davidson-Meder

TROY, Mo. – Jeanette "Honey" Charyse Davidson-Meder, of Troy, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the age of 64.

Beloved wife of James Meder, Sr.; devoted mother of Katie (David) Roark, Julie (Reggie) Williams, Joseph Davidson, and step-mother of James (Nicole) Meder, Jr. and Ryan (Michelle) Meder; loving grandmother of Kayla Davidson, Marissa Williams, Geno Williams, Peyton Davidson, Jaxson Davidson, Alex Meder, Alyssa Meder, Jimmy Meder, Keagan Meder, and Kaiden Meder; and great-grandmother of Kayson Wampler, Kayleeann Wampler, and Zayne Richie; treasured daughter of Mary (the late Jim) Ogden and Richard (Judy) Smith; dear sister of Doug (Peggy Kuiken) Smith, Richard (the late Tami) Smith, David (Mary Jo) Smith, Jackie Smith, Johnny (Tessa) Smith, Jimmy Ogden, Carol Smith, and step-sister Megan Smith.

Jeanette studied Business Finance and Accounting at Santa Barbara College of the University of California. She dedicated many years as a truck driver and school bus driver and loved to be out on the road. Jeanette enjoyed traveling and going on girl's trips with her family. She had a passion for riding motorcycles and went on many trips with her husband. Jeanette was known as the life of the party. Her bold personality led her to never meet a stranger and she valued the friendships she made through biking and the AMVETS Post 106. Overall, family was most important to Jeanette, and she cherished the time she spent with them. Jeanette was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

