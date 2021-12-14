Jeffery 'Harpo' Von Harp

FARMINGTON – Jeffery "Harpo" Von Harp of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 46. He was born on June 15, 1975, in Farmington, Missouri to Larry Von and Pamela Diane (Kinney) Harp.

Jeff is survived by his loving parents, Larry and Pamela Harp of Farmington, his sister, Jeanetta Harp of Farmington, his grandmother aka his "mango", Shirley Gonz of Farmington, his nephew, Ethan (wife, Emily) Harp of Doe Run, special friend, Alex King along with many other friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Michael Harp and his grandparents, William Gonz, Donald Harp, and Louise Harp.

Jeff was a graduate of Farmington High School. He previously worked as a machinist for Farmington Auto Supply and for many years, he was a millwright and a member of Carpenters Local Union 1795. Jeff was introduced to car racing as a young boy and grew to love it and even built race car engines for local drivers. He was a talented guitar player and was a collector of old bottles. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation to resume on Thursday, December 16 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Danny Berry officiating. Interment to follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Knob Lick Baptist Church, 6012 Highway DD, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.