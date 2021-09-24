Menu
Jerry Jolene Armbruster
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Jerry Jolene Armbruster

PARK HILLS – Jerry Jolene Armbruster of French Village, Missouri, passed away September 19, 2021. She was born January 12, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Edward Parton Sr. and Jeana Jo 'Nichols' Parton; a brother, Roy Edward Parton Jr.; and a son-in-law, Darin Dierker.

Jerry is survived by her husband, Ronald Armbruster; her children, Chandra Watkins and husband Jerry, and Dale Fortner Jr. and wife Shawnna, Misty Barnes and husband Jayson; brother, Charles Dennis Parton; sister, Cheryl Stockwell and husband Rick; the children of her husband, Roni and husband Dave Vogt, LaDawn and husband Scott Coleman, Chris and wife Michelle Armbruster, and Cary Armbruster. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends also survive.

Jerry was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church with Rev. Robin Byron officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. She was a good person. She was a good ex sis in law
Linda Parton
September 25, 2021
