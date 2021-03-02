Jerry Wayne Hendrix

FARMINGTON – Jerry Wayne Hendrix, the world's most likable person, passed away February 27, 2021, at his home in Farmington at the age of 65. Born on February 20, 1956, in Perryville to John W. and Martha J. (Stacey) Hendrix.

He will be remembered by his wife, Mary (Huffman) Hendrix – his greatest catch, and his children, Jody (and husband Bradley) McDowell, Jacob Hendrix, and Amos Hendrix, all of Farmington; and three grandchildren, Tatum Hendrix, Lennon Hendrix, and Fox McDowell.

Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Bill Hendrix, Mary Alice Vinson, Wanda Francis, Brenda Williford, Karol Clementz and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Etta Mae Herron, Kathy Hendrix, and Shirley Broeker and two brothers, Leroy Hendrix and John Hendrix.

His favorite place was on the lake. Bass fishing brought him so much joy. He was a member of the East Ozark Bass Club. He leaves behind a million friends and many cherished fishing buddies.

He worked in the beer business for 32 years until his health forced him to retire in 2010.

There will be no formal services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family served by Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center or to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in care of the funeral home, or, please remember Jerry by taking someone fishing. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.