Jerry A. 'Papa J' Leslie (Jerome Adair)

FARMINGTON – Jerry A. "Papa J" Leslie (Jerome Adair), of Farmington, entered into eternal glory with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 20, 2022, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 84. He was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisonville, Missouri, to the late Edgar and Oma (McGee) Leslie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Moore) Leslie.

Jerry is survived by his children, Dwayne Adair (Kari) Leslie of O'Fallon and Melinda Marie (John) Brown of Farmington, his grandchildren, Lindsay Marie Brown, and Madison Leslie (Austin) Fridley, his brother, Ed (Wendy) Leslie of Marshall, his grand dogs, Demi, Mila, Gus, Herbie, Petey, Bella, and Toby, along with an extensive "bonus" family and many friends.

Jerry was a devoted husband to his wife of 59 years until her passing in 2019. He was a loving and wonderful father and adored his grandchildren. He was a selfless and generous person and loved helping his family along with others in his community where he was known as Papa J.

Jerry proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army serving at Nike Hercules Missile Base part of the Cincinnati Air Defense Command. He retired after working 45 years as a civil engineer for the federal government. His career span included working for the U.S. Forest Service as Project Engineer. He also worked with the Department of the Army, the Corps of Engineers and lastly, the Veterans Administration at Jefferson Barracks, where he was in charge over numerous buildings, roads, and the beautiful National Cemetery. He was a devout Christian, enjoyed reading his Bible and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. He took pride delivering Meals on Wheels alongside his wife, Shirley for Parkland Health Center. He enjoyed woodworking and boating with his family and was looking forward to going to Boondocks Resort this year for the annual Bull Shoals Lake Family Reunion in July. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington, Missouri. Visitation will resume Tuesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church or the Bo Huhman Heart Foundation, c/o Natalie Bess Christian, 14332 S Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.