Jerry Nunn

DESLOGE – Jerry Alan Nunn, of Desloge, Missouri, was born May 3, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana, and peacefully entered his eternal home on October 7, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington, Missouri, under the watchful care of Kindred Hospice. He had bravely fought a hard fight against Alzheimer's disease for more than 15 years.

Jerry graduated from Crittenden County High School in 1961 then moved on to Murray State University, where he earned his B.S. in Education and Master's in School Administration. During his college years, he married Barbara Hendrix on June 6, 1964, in Marion, Kentucky.

After graduating, he began his teaching career by teaching fifth grade and coaching middle school basketball in Owensboro, Kentucky. In 1968, he moved to Sikeston, Missouri, where he taught and was a principal for 23 years. He finished out his career as an elementary principal for North County R-1 and retired in 1996. He influenced countless students and teachers over his long career.

After retiring from education, he sold real estate from 1996-2006. He enjoyed selling homes, but his passion was showing farm and hunting land. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hiking in "God's beautiful mountains." He loved farming the land, and he spent many years hunting and fishing with many friends and family.

Jerry's finest accomplishment however was how he loved the Lord and was the patriarch of his family. Jerry spent 47 years serving others as a deacon getting ordained in 1967 at Wing Avenue Baptist Church. Upon moving to Sikeston, he became a deacon for Trinity Baptist Church from 1972-1991. After moving to Desloge in 1991, he served as an active deacon until 2014. In 2014, he earned his deacon emeritus status.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2005, he made it his mission to help and serve others. He was a consummate gentleman, who would do anything for you. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife and enjoyed attending his grandkids many activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Haynes Nunn and Gladys Grace Hunt.

Jerry is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Barbara (his boss – that's what he always called her); his three daughters, Michelle Lynn Fodge (Tim) of Morley, Gina Carole Weisenborn (Kevin) of St. Peters, and Jessica Marie Barton (Adam) of Farmington; ten cherished grandchildren, Casey Fodge and Jeff Beeson, Nicholas Weisenborn, Samuel Fodge, Mallory Weisenborn, Mitchell Weisenborn, Harrison, Emily, Mason and Miles Barton; one great-grandchild, Madisyn Beeson; his sister, Donna Matthews; countless nieces, nephews, and some special girls that were like his own children. Jerry will be missed by his family and many friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. For the consideration of all family and guests, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or to the First Baptist Church of Desloge's Family Ministry Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.