Jerry Umfleet

DESLOGE – Mr. Jerry Umfleet, 81, Desloge, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. held at Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri, with Rev. Gary Petty officiating. Social distancing is encouraged and facial mask will be required. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington, Missouri. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of Boyer Funeral Home, Desloge, and DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 8, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.