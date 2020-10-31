Jewel Clark

BONNE TERRE – Betty Jewel Clark, age 90, of Valles Mines, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. Jewel was born November 15, 1929, to the late Lee and Mable (Duckworth) Roberts in Portageville, Missouri. Jewel was a member of Silver Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Jewel was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Jesse Clark; daughter Betty Smith; son-in-law's, Bruce Sipp, Roger Marler and Charles Smith; two grandchildren, Hayden and Nathaniel Sipp; three brothers, Cecil Roberts, David Roberts, and Danley Roberts; sister, Helen McRoy, sister in infancy.

Jewell is survived by her children, Linda Sipp, Danny and wife Debbie Clark, Sandra and husband Don Blum, Janice Marler; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Roberts and wife Doris, Donald Roberts; two sisters, Edna Elliot and Laveda Willis and husband Roger; and many other family and friends.

There will be a visitation Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with Don Blum officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery.