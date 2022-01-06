Menu
Jewell Dean Watkins
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Jewell Dean Watkins

FARMINGTON – Jewell Dean Watkins, formerly of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on January 4, 2022, at Gamma Road Lodge in Wellsville at the age of 93. She was born on June 24, 1928, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to the late Alvin Leslie Helms and Bessie O'Dell King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sergeant Garland Watkins, and her brothers, Leon "Alan" Helms, and Marvin Helms.

Jewell is survived by her daughter, Jeanine "D.J." (husband, Richard) Schmuke of Jonesburg, Missouri, her grandchildren, Cheryl Ballard, Anita (husband, Arthur) Payton, and Michael (wife, Vanessa) Schmuke, her great-grandchildren, Lucien, Ellie, Jacob, Brooklyn, Emily, and James, her niece, Janetta Moore, and her nephew, Steve Helms.

Jewell was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Delassus. She also belonged to the Farmington VFW Ladies Auxiliary and sang with the music group, the Singsporations. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts& prayers. Sincerely, Karin & Norman Ladd
Karin Ladd
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dick helen.. so sorry for your loss. I have memories of Jewel at your home for many years.
Chris hahn
January 6, 2022
A very Special Lady, Very Special to me, and I will Keep her memories close..
Virginia botkin
Other
January 6, 2022
