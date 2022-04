Jimmie H Butler Jr.

OCALA, Fla. – Jimmie H Butler Jr., was born August 12, 1961, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He passed away March 22, 2022, in Ocala, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie H. Butler Sr. of Oklahoma; his mother, Betty (Mrs. James) Crane of Farmington, Missouri; and his sister, Beth Owens, of Columbia, Missouri.

Jimmie is survived by daughter Jaime (Mrs. Cory) Stevens; and grandchildren, Jade and Camden Stevens of Bloomfield, Missouri.