Jimmie W. Wigger
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Jimmie 'Jim' W. Wigger

BONNE TERRE – Jimmie "Jim" W. Wigger, 77, of Bonne Terre was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on December 12, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was born March 1, 1944, in Bonne Terre to the late Lenrow C Wigger and Dorothy Coleman Dittmer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Carolyn "Kay" Wigger; son, Jimmy Wigger, Jr.; brother-in-law, Bill Graham.

Jim is survived by his three daughters; Julie (husband Bruce) Pratte, Beth (fiancé Paul Stephens) Welch, Leslie (husband Robert) Miner; grandchildren, Kattrina Pratte, Taylor Miner (husband Dylan), Jacob Glatczak, Ethan Welch, Alyssa Wigger, Alec Wigger, Landon Miner and Lydia Miner, Anna Forrester; two great- grandchildren, Ella Miner and Greyson Parshall; brother Larry Wigger; sisters, Sharon Graham, Carmen (husband Bob) Coss; significant other, Pam Patterson and family as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jim worked for Carter Carburetor for 19 years, he then started working as a foreman at Flat River Glass. He was an excellent father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed mowing the grass and just being in the outdoors. Anyone who knew Jim loved him dearly. He will be missed and fondly remembered by all.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday December 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Services will be streamed live via C. Z. Boyer & Son's Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family in this difficult time. I enjoyed the time that we spent working together and he could always make me laugh. So sorry for your loss.
Randy Mitchell
Work
December 14, 2021
Our deepest condolences, prayers for your family.
Carl and Carol Ambrose
Other
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rod Patt
Family
December 14, 2021
