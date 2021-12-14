Jimmie 'Jim' W. Wigger

BONNE TERRE – Jimmie "Jim" W. Wigger, 77, of Bonne Terre was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on December 12, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was born March 1, 1944, in Bonne Terre to the late Lenrow C Wigger and Dorothy Coleman Dittmer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Carolyn "Kay" Wigger; son, Jimmy Wigger, Jr.; brother-in-law, Bill Graham.

Jim is survived by his three daughters; Julie (husband Bruce) Pratte, Beth (fiancé Paul Stephens) Welch, Leslie (husband Robert) Miner; grandchildren, Kattrina Pratte, Taylor Miner (husband Dylan), Jacob Glatczak, Ethan Welch, Alyssa Wigger, Alec Wigger, Landon Miner and Lydia Miner, Anna Forrester; two great- grandchildren, Ella Miner and Greyson Parshall; brother Larry Wigger; sisters, Sharon Graham, Carmen (husband Bob) Coss; significant other, Pam Patterson and family as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jim worked for Carter Carburetor for 19 years, he then started working as a foreman at Flat River Glass. He was an excellent father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed mowing the grass and just being in the outdoors. Anyone who knew Jim loved him dearly. He will be missed and fondly remembered by all.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday December 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Services will be streamed live via C. Z. Boyer & Son's Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.