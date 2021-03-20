Joann Alberta Simily

DESLOGE – Joann Simily, 91, of Leadwood, passed away March 18, 2021, at Community Manor Nursing Facility in Farmington. She was born January 4, 1930, in Frankclay, to the late Auborn "Windy" and Mabel (Lawson) House. Joann was a member of the First Church of God in Leadwood and a member of the Sunshine Club. She sold Avon for over 30 years and enjoyed doing ceramics, listening to music, dancing and traveling. The past time she enjoyed the most, was attending her grandchildren's activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Loyde "Banjo" Smily; second husband, Raymond Mummert; siblings, Darrell House, Dale House, Mary Jane Rodgers and Joyce White.

Joann is survived by her children, John Simily, Jr. and wife Roxanna, Danny Simily and wife Barbara, Fred Simily and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Stacy, John, Andy, Bobby, David, Neil, Julie and Diana; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Darla Queen and Bobbie (Kenny) Meinershagen; sisters in-law, Rosalie Maxson and Doris Jean House; brother in-law, Harry White; several nieces, nephews and cousins, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Monday, March 22, 2021, at the First Church of God in Leadwood at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Kendall Hughes, will be officiating and interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Church of God in Leadwood.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requests masks or face coverings be worn at all times.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.