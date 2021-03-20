Menu
Joann Simily
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Joann Alberta Simily

DESLOGE – Joann Simily, 91, of Leadwood, passed away March 18, 2021, at Community Manor Nursing Facility in Farmington. She was born January 4, 1930, in Frankclay, to the late Auborn "Windy" and Mabel (Lawson) House. Joann was a member of the First Church of God in Leadwood and a member of the Sunshine Club. She sold Avon for over 30 years and enjoyed doing ceramics, listening to music, dancing and traveling. The past time she enjoyed the most, was attending her grandchildren's activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Loyde "Banjo" Smily; second husband, Raymond Mummert; siblings, Darrell House, Dale House, Mary Jane Rodgers and Joyce White.

Joann is survived by her children, John Simily, Jr. and wife Roxanna, Danny Simily and wife Barbara, Fred Simily and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Stacy, John, Andy, Bobby, David, Neil, Julie and Diana; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Darla Queen and Bobbie (Kenny) Meinershagen; sisters in-law, Rosalie Maxson and Doris Jean House; brother in-law, Harry White; several nieces, nephews and cousins, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Monday, March 22, 2021, at the First Church of God in Leadwood at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Kendall Hughes, will be officiating and interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Church of God in Leadwood.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requests masks or face coverings be worn at all times.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Church of God
Leadwood, MO
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
First Church of God
Leadwood, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Simily family, also to Bobbie and Darla. So sorry for your loss!
Eric Rick Dunlap
March 20, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your mom, keeping you & your entire family in my thoughts & prayerd
Janice Jenkins
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and be with you.
Beth Boen Nipper
March 20, 2021
