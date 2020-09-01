Joann Elise Sundhausen

PARK HILLS – Joann Elise Sundhausen, 85, of Park Hills passed away August 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 25, 1935, in Elvins. Joann was a lifetime member of the Elvins Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rolla Clifford (Johnny) Claywell and Nellie Faye (Jarrell) Claywell; husband, Edward C. Sundhausen; infant son, Edward Charles Sundhausen Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jan Sundhausen and Dean Jarrell.

Joann is survived by her sons, David Sundhausen and Vickie, Dale Sundhausen and Pam, Ronnie Dean Sundhausen and Shelby, and Mike Sundhausen and Laurie; grandchildren, Angela Geile, Christina Dablemont, Abby Inman, Andre Ratliff, and Tanner Sundhausen; 11 great- grandchildren; brother, Larry Claywell and Ingrid. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with speaker Rod Dablemont. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. The funeral home requests masks be worn and social distancing observed.