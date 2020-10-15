Joe Andy Tyree

BONNE TERRE – Joe Andy Tyree of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was born May 31, 1940, in Bismarck, Missouri, to Louis Andrew and Gladys Irene (nee Vandergriff) Tyree and entered into rest, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 80 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and five siblings, Llwilla Laster, Patsy Halter, Shirley Wisdom, Roger Tyree, and Dennis Tyree.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (nee Foster) Tyree (Married February 15, 1963); four children, Lori Boyd of Farmington, Missouri, Kelley (Gary) Conway of Bunker, Missouri, Gregory (Martha Jane) Tyree of Farmington, Missouri, and Stuart (Emily) Tyree of Bonne Terre, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Jessica Brittin, Jacob Bradley, Joshua Bradley, Rabeka Dickerson, Tylor Conway, Maizie Tyree, Gabriella Tyree, Abbigail Snyder, and Maddison Tyree; eight great-grandchildren, Jordon Vaught, Rilie Vaught, Ayla Conway-LaPlant, Amelia Dickerson, Avery Snyder, Maggie Snyder, Lucy Snyder, and Albus Goff; one brother, Jack (Barbara) Tyree of Wynn, Arkansas; and many other family and friends.

Joe loved spending time with his family and friends. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed working with the Mason's and a Shriner's and was a Shriner himself for a period of time. He retired after 34 years from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. Joe will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Chapel hill Mortuary – bonne Terre, 6776 Vo. Tech Rd. Bonne Terre, Missouri 63628. Interment to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park, Bonne Terre, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.