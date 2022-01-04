John Eugene Beck

FARMINGTON – John Eugene Beck, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 30, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 59. He was born October 13, 1962, in Herculaneum, Missouri, to the late Carl and Patricia (Clausen) Beck.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Rebekah "Becky" (Scheiter) Beck, his son, Preston Beck of Farmington, his siblings, Carla (husband, Mark) Wolfe, Robert Beck, Debbie (husband, Cecil) Werley, Dale (wife, Kelly) Beck, Chris Christenson, and Bill (wife, Brenda) Beck along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

John was self-employed as the owner of Beck's Handyman Services. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his brothers and sisters. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.