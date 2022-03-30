John Duvall Bergman

FARMINGTON – John Duvall Bergman was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, March 3, 1934, the son of Rudolph John Bergman and Cecilia Pauline (Duvall) Bergman. He passed away January 27, 2022, in Farmington, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Pauline O'Hanlon and Margaret (Peggy) Weber. Two brothers-in-law, George O'Hanlon and Jack Weber. One niece Kathryn O'Hanlon and one nephew Stephen Weber.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. After earning his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia he worked as a contracts administrator in the procurement office for the U.S. Army.

He is survived by two nieces, Patricia O'Hanlon and Jennifer (Kent) Hall. Six nephews, John (Connie) Weber, Michael (Sharon) O'Hanlon, James Weber, Robert O'Hanlon, William Weber and Mark (Michele) Weber. He loved all God's creatures.

Funeral Mass and reception are scheduled for April 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Farmington.