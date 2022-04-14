John Louis Daffron

DESLOGE – John Daffron, 76, of Bonne Terre, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born October 31, 1945, in Bonne Terre, to John Willam Daffron and raised by his grandmother, Elvie (Wampler) Daffron. John spent several years working as a machinist and Chief for the Flat River Fire Department. He enjoyed his grandbabies, dirt track racing, junk trucks and auctions.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Willam Daffron; grandparents, Nile Thomas and Elvie Daffron.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margie (Wurst) Daffron; children, Ginger Daffron, Jason (Stephanie) Daffron, and Josh (Christy) Daffron; grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Schnedler, Maggie (James) Royer, Josie (Joe Nash) Daffron, Andrew and Isabella Daffron; great-grandchildren, Colton, Bristol and Waylon Schnedler, Dean and Averie Royer, and one on the way, Kinley Nash; sister, Jeanie (Homer) Dixon; and his precious fur baby, Annie Belle.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM until service time at 7:00 PM. Pastor Robert Adams, will be officiating. Instead of flowers, the Daffron's have requested memorials be directed to BackStoppers. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.