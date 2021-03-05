John Gerard "Jack" Dugan, 93, of Farmington died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. He was born January 6, 1928 in Charleston, Missouri, the son of Henry and Clara (Robinson) Dugan.



Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Helen (Prokopf) Dugan; and niece, Mary Ann. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Mr. Dugan proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Jack enjoyed music, computer gaming, camping and fishing.



Funeral services were Friday, February 26, 2021 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment was at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi.

Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 5, 2021.