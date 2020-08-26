John Gercis

FARMINGTON – John Michael Gercis, 67, of Farmington passed away August 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 13, 1952, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John loved fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick Joseph Gercis and Pearl Josephine (Leeper) Gercis; daughter, LaDina Smith; sister, Mary Gercis.

John is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Hughes) Gercis; four children, Misty Harper, Angela Smith, George Smith and Ray Tucker; two grandchildren, Dylan and Max Kitchel; three siblings, Nick Gercis, Tony Gercis and Nettie Gercis.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.