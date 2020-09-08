John P. Van Hoogstraat

BONNE TERRE – John P. Van Hoogstraat of Bonne Terre passed away at his home at age 84 surrounded by his family and Pastor August 20 2020. He was born August 9 1936, to late Henry (Harry) and Mary (Burger) Van Hoogstraat.

John had a successful automotive parts sales career with Dana Corporation. He was a professional bowler in California when he was younger and has two of his many 300 games in Farmington in 2010 and 2011. He always enjoyed beating the young men at bowling!!! John also loved working at Schnucks in Farmington and interacting with all the customers. He was a member and a Deacon at Covenant Bible Church up until the time he had a stroke in late 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Wessel) Van Hoogstraat of Bonne Terre; a son, Patton (Karen) Van Hoogstraat of Arnold Missouri; daughter, Johnna (Jerry) Helms of Barnhart; bonus sons and daughter, Paul (Beth) Schaefler of Wright City, Missouri, Kevin (Amy) Sutter of Camdenton, Missouri, and Caryn Wahner of Venice, Florida; grandchildren, Lindsay (Johnny) (Helms) Layton of Bonne Terre, Kayley Helms of Barnhart, and Jonathan Van Hoogstraat from Arnold, Missouri; bonus grandchildren, Kendahl May of Waterloo, Illinois, Josh (Kayla) Wahner of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Aryn Wahner of Venice, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Arya, Inara, and Moses Layton of Bonne Terre, and Alica Rae Wahner of Knoxville, Tennessee, born after his death August 23 2020. Numerous cousins, relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Covenant Bible Church, 5165 Hwy D in Farmington, MO 63640. Come and share some memories. Snack and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to New Beginnings Grief and Loss Support Group and Medical Equipment Loan Program, 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre MO 63628. Masks are optional. Please RSVP at [email protected]

Family Served by Coplin Funeral Home.