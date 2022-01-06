Johnny 'John' McClure

BONNE TERRE – Johnny "John" McClure, 59, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Parkland South Health Center in Farmington. He was born on Saturday, February 24, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Bonne Terre V.F.W. Post 6883. He enjoyed listening to country music, Swap and Shop, watching western movies and living out in the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Black and Ruby (Tucker) Dueringer and a brother Donnie Black.

John is survived by his daughter, Mandy McClure; significant other, Pat McClure; siblings, Richard Black and wife Cindy, Mindy Vaughn; nieces, Jessie and Megan along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials can be made in memory of John to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.