Jonathan Wisdom
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Homes - Potosi
105 Clark St
Potosi, MO

Jonathan David Wisdom

POTOSI – Jonathan David Wisdom, age 35, of Farmington, Missouri, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was the son of David Wisdom and Marie Wisdom.

He is also survived by his wife, Lindsay Wisdom; aunt and uncle, Heather and Coby McWilliams; mother and father-in-law, Teresa and Leslie Pogue; grandparents, JoAnn and John French, Linda and Steve Boswell; sister-in-law,

Stephanie Pogue.

Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Homes, 105 Clark Street in Potosi, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19. Funeral service will be at Moore Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, Rev. Richard Wisdom officiating.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Homes - Potosi
105 Clark St, Potosi, MO
Dec
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Homes - Potosi
105 Clark St, Potosi, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Homes - Potosi
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll keep the family in my prayers! I'm so sorry for your loss.
Amy Cook
December 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss Marie and David. Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time.
Jean A Wampler
December 18, 2020
David and Marie, Ed and I are so sorry to hear about Jonathan. You all are in our prayers.
Debbie Portell
December 18, 2020
