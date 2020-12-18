Jonathan David Wisdom

POTOSI – Jonathan David Wisdom, age 35, of Farmington, Missouri, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was the son of David Wisdom and Marie Wisdom.

He is also survived by his wife, Lindsay Wisdom; aunt and uncle, Heather and Coby McWilliams; mother and father-in-law, Teresa and Leslie Pogue; grandparents, JoAnn and John French, Linda and Steve Boswell; sister-in-law,

Stephanie Pogue.

Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Homes, 105 Clark Street in Potosi, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19. Funeral service will be at Moore Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, Rev. Richard Wisdom officiating.