DESLOGE – Joseph Martin Henry, age 42, of St. Louis, passed away March 11, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1978, in Moberly, to Rose (Siebuhr) Henry. Joseph graduated from Farmington High School in 1996 and attended the University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg where he received his degree in Aviation Safety and Management. Joseph received his master's degree in Military History from Louisiana State University in 2013.

Joe actively served in the Army from 2003 until 2015 as a Black Hawk pilot. After leaving active military he continued his service with the National Guard as a CW4 Black Hawk pilot. Joe worked for Air Evac at Sullivan, Missouri, flying over 100 Medivac flights. He was currently working for the FAA at St. Louis Airport as an Aviation Safety Inspector.

Joe is survived by his fiancé Pamela Kennedy; mother Rose L. Henry; sister, Sara L. Henry; niece, Teagan Sherrill; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Also, special friends, Luke Hunt, Mike Hunt, and loving dogs Sancho and Nola.

Memorial visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Retzor officiating. Inurnment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the following places, Farmington Pet Adoption Center, Open Door Animal Rescue or Furever Paws and Claws Rescue in Fredericktown envelopes will be provided at funeral home.