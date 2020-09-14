Joseph Richard Hill

FREDERICKTOWN – Joseph Richard Hill of Fredericktown passed away suddenly on September 10, 2020, at his residence at the age of 58. Joseph was born on April 27, 1962 in Farmington to the late Richard Allen and Claradine (Hays) Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Carpenter Resnik, his father-in-law, Darrell Boren and his brother-in-law, Jackie Dale Gray.

Joseph is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 26 years, Carrie (Boren) Hill, his children, Sara (Jeremy) Cole of Park Hills and Joey (Kelli) Kernan of Bonne Terre, his grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Braden Cole, Kaden Kernan, Macie Smith, Brody Cole, and Kate Kernan, his sisters, Diane Gray of Farmington, Judy Green of Farmington, Janet (Kenny) Denison of Fredericktown, and Jeannie (Bruce) Currington of Farmington and Tabby Whited of Pilot Knob, his mother-in-law, Shirley Boren of Farmington, his sister-in-law, Laura (Dexter) Pirtle of Farmington, his brother-in-law, Brian (Michelle) Boren of Farmington, his two canine companions, Bree and Sawyer, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Joseph was the long-time manager at the Family Fun Center in Bonne Terre. He enjoyed being outdoors and taking care of his reptiles and other pets. He was a friend to everyone. He loved his family and was his grandchildren's biggest "cheerleader" at their activities. Being the only boy, he was the apple of his sister's eyes! He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Jason Jordan. Masks are required if attending the visitation and/or service per the family's request and regulations of the funeral home. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132-3253 or to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, PO Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.