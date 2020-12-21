Josephine Lee Eaton

DESLOGE – Jo Eaton, 89, of Park Hills, passed away peacefully December 19, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born January 10, 1931, in Arkansas, to the late Roy Melvin and Margaret Aline (Stroup) Melvin-Reece. Jo retired from Trimfoot Shoe Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Farmington VFW and a Board Member for Flat River Senior Citizen Aid Association. She was a fantastic cook and her pies were excellent, especially her apple. Jo especially loved taking care of others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lawrence Shearin; second husband, Marvin "Bill" Eaton; children, Carolyn Sue Shearin, Dennis R. Shearin, and Jim Hutson; a sister Lois Robertson

Jo is survived by three daughters, Stella (Danny) Keen, Brenda Eaton-Yarbrough (Frank Brutto), Theresa (Van) Henson; grandchildren, Tamara (Paul) Kordik, Rebekah (Earl Boyd) Keen, Marlee Henson (Levi Darnall), Kayel Henson, Jason Shearin and Billy Shearin; great-granddaughters, Madelynn and Taylor Kordik; sister, Ann Dotson-Garrison; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services will be Facebook Live starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, on C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Facebook page. You can watch live at 1 p.m. or at a later date. The family extends an invitation to anyone who would like to go in procession to Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, to join them on the funeral home parking lot in Desloge at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, with Rev. Dewayne Petty officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Flat River Senior Citizen Aid Association at 224 W. Main St. in Park Hills. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.