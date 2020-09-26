Joyce Elizabeth Heberlie

FARMNGTON – Joyce Elizabeth Heberlie of Farmington passed away September 23, 2020, at Mercy South in St. Louis at the age of 72. She was born on April 13, 1948, in Perryville, Missouri, to the late Wilfred and Marie (Zoellner) Wibbenmeyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Ratcliff and her brother-in-law, Bill Cissel.

She was the loving wife of 51 years to Stanley Heberlie, a devoted mother to Keith (Kimberly) Heberlie, Daniel (Kristy) Heberlie, Curt (Lynette) Heberlie, and Jason (Amanda) Heberlie all of Farmington. She was also a wonderful grandmother to thirteen and a great-grandmother to four. She is also survived by five siblings, Diane (Richard) Tucker of Biehle, Les (Cindi) Wibbenmeyer of Doniphan, Pam Cissel of Perryville, Terry (Lori) Wibbenmeyer of Perryville and Paula (Ed) Probst of Omaha, Nebraska, son-in-law, Scott Ratcliff of St. James, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Joyce loved her family especially her grandchildren. She regularly enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters. She was a long time member of St. Catherine of Alexandria of Coffman where she was involved with the Ladies Solidarity. Some of her hobbies included reading, gardening, quilting and baking. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. A private Memorial Mass will be held. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Cemetery in Coffman. If attending the visitation and/or committal service please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask is required. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 10 North Long Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.