Joyce Smith
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, Inc. - De Soto
220 N. Main St.
De Soto, MO

Joyce Smith

DE SOTO – Joyce Smith was born November 4, 1938, in Flat River, a daughter to Charles and Lorraine (nee Politte) Henderson. She died September 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis at the age of 82.

Joyce is survived by her children, Jimmy Dale (Patricia) Baldwin, Alvin Baldwin, Kathy (Bob Kincaid) Sampson, Larronce Yvette (Rick) Sampson and Rae Jean (Joe) Holmes; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Parmelly ,and Alice (John) Bader; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Henderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Alvin Paul "A. P." Baldwin; second husband, Lawrence E. "Smitty" Smith; a daughter-in-law, Diane Baldwin; son-in-law, David Sampson; a grandson, Mike Baldwin; brothers, Homer, Charles, Don, and James Henderson; and brother-in-law, Ron Parmelly.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home. Interment at Marcus Memorial Garden in Fredericktown, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, Inc. - De Soto
220 N. Main St., De Soto, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, Inc. - De Soto
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
