Juanita Inez Kniffen

FARMINGTON – Juanita Inez Kniffen, 92, of Farmington passed away September 21, 2021, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was born February 12, 1929, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Elmus and Dorothy (Peacock) Stratton. Inez was a member of the Park Hills Church of Christ. She retired from the State Hospital after 27 years as a Registered Nurse. She was an avid bowler for 50 years and was inducted into the Missouri Bowling Hall of Fame. Inez was very active late in her life and attained her 5th degree black belt at the age of 80.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Frank Kniffen; son, Everett Bolen; and sister, Velva Moore.

Inez is survived by one son, Gary Bolen of Paso Robles, California; four grandchildren, Matt Bolen, Brandon (Natalya) Bolen, Brittany (Andrew) Cavaletto, Kele (Fred) McDaniel; four great-grandchildren, Skye Bolen, Bailey Cavaletto, Kaegan McDaniel and Malem McDaniel; one brother, Billy (Dee) Stratton of Masa, Arizona.

The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice for their wonderful care.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.