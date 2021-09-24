Menu
Juanita Inez Kniffen
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Juanita Inez Kniffen

FARMINGTON – Juanita Inez Kniffen, 92, of Farmington passed away September 21, 2021, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was born February 12, 1929, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Elmus and Dorothy (Peacock) Stratton. Inez was a member of the Park Hills Church of Christ. She retired from the State Hospital after 27 years as a Registered Nurse. She was an avid bowler for 50 years and was inducted into the Missouri Bowling Hall of Fame. Inez was very active late in her life and attained her 5th degree black belt at the age of 80.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Frank Kniffen; son, Everett Bolen; and sister, Velva Moore.

Inez is survived by one son, Gary Bolen of Paso Robles, California; four grandchildren, Matt Bolen, Brandon (Natalya) Bolen, Brittany (Andrew) Cavaletto, Kele (Fred) McDaniel; four great-grandchildren, Skye Bolen, Bailey Cavaletto, Kaegan McDaniel and Malem McDaniel; one brother, Billy (Dee) Stratton of Masa, Arizona.

The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice for their wonderful care.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad to hear of Inez´s passing. I taught Inez in Nursing School at Mineral Area College. After her graduation we became good friends. We belonged to the Volksmarch Walking Club and did many 6 mile walks on weekends. We also did two marathons together. I loved her dearly! I will miss her.
Mary Lou Gajdosik
Friend
December 6, 2021
Enjoyed so many events and bowling with Inez. Always had a smile on her face and never passed up an opportunity to talk to fellow bowlers and friends. Was an honor sharing time with her. Praying for her family and friends.
Ronald and Barbara Kennon
Friend
October 1, 2021
I know his was like an aunt instead of a cousin. She and my mother were like sisters. After her mother died grandma took her in and raised her. She and my mom shared a bedroom. We would talk on the phone and not that long ago, she sounded good. I will miss our phone conversations I love this woman. Have a great family reunion up there. R.I.P. Inez
Denice Richardson
Family
September 26, 2021
I really liked Inez, she was a delight to talked to. I enjoyed doing hers and Everett´s hair for several years. She will be missed. What an exciting life she lived, 5th degree black belt @ 80 Wow!! Always had some fun stories to tell! RIP
Cathy Ward
Other
September 24, 2021
