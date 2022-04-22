Judith May Abney

FARMINGTON – Judith May Abney, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2022, at her residence at the age of 72. She was born in Farmington, Missouri, on December 19, 1949, in Farmington to the late Jesse "Bud" and Betty (Wampler) Hammers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Pamela Hammers.

Judith is survived by her husband, Charles Abney, her children, Chris (Becky) Webb of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Kelly Webb of Spearfish, South Dakota, her grandchildren, Bethany Bradford, Chelsey Webb, Jackson Webb, Tristan Webb, Reagan Webb, and Carter Webb, her great grandchildren, Liam Bradford, Colin Bradford, and Darcy Bradford, her brother, Mike Hammers of Farmington, her aunt, Bonnie Thompson of Farmington, special friend, Lance Sago of Festus, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Judith retired from the Hillsboro Treatment Center where she worked as a youth counselor. She enjoyed watching Westerns and telling stories. She loved Elvis, Cardinal birds, and was a collector of many things but most of all she loved her family especially her children and grandchildren. Judith will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment Pleasant Hill United Baptist Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.