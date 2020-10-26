June Tiefenauer

DESLOGE – June Tiefenauer, age 84, of Desloge went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1934, to the late Robert "Roe" and Minnie (Sago) Christopher. June was a member of Cantwell Baptist Church and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Desloge where she worked in the nursery for over 30 years. June also worked as a Pharmacist Assistant for 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Della Ackman and brother, Bob Christopher.

June is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, H. E. "Herky" Tiefenauer; son, Richard "Rick" Tiefenauer and wife Linda; grandsons, Tim and Matt Montague; special grandson, Timothy Brian Tiefenauer; sister, Betty Doll and husband Bill; brother, Larry Christopher and wife Sue; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time of 12 Noon with Chaplain Alan Harmening officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Cantwell Baptist Church. Face coverings are required before entering the funeral home and at the cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.