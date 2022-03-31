Junior Green

FARMINGTON – Freeman "Junior" Roscoe Green, Jr., 59, of Farmington passed away March 27, 2022. He was born February 8, 1963 in Bonne Terre.

Junior is survived by his wife, Penny (Slocum) Green; two children, Danielle Green and John Green.

Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel, Farmington. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. View full obituary online at www.czboyer.com.