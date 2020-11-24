Karen Chandler

BONNE TERRE – Karen Chandler, age 64, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Southbrook Skilled Nursing in Farmington. She was born on November 21, 1956, in Bonne Terre, MO to the late Charles H. and Oral Marie (Reed) Chandler also preceded by brother-in-law, H. Bruce Nethington.

Karen is survived by her sisters, Ann Nethington of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Sue (James) Berry of Santa Fe, New Mexico.; nieces, Elizabeth (Joe) Agnello of Mission Hills, Kansas, and Nicole (Bruce Chanen) Berry of New York, New York.; as well as grand nephews, Andrew, Jack and Peter Agnello.

Karen's greatest joys were her family, country music, her beloved St. Louis Cardinals and she especially enjoyed the fun and excitement of the Christmas Season.

Private interment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Family ask that memorials be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.