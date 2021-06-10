Menu
Karen Hahn
FUNERAL HOME
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL

Karen Ruth Hahn

PARK HILLS – Karen Ruth (Seiberling) Hahn, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Citrus Memorial Hospital. The daughter of the late Theodore Owen Seiberling and Juanita E. (Dahlke) Seiberling, she was born September 12, 1942, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

While attending community college, she met and later married Marvin Otto Hahn, her husband of 58 years. Together they resided in Missouri and raised a family. Upon Marvin's retirement from the Hazelwood School District in 1996, the couple were "snow birds" in Inverness, Florida. Last year, they decided to make Inverness their permanent home. An avid seamstress and quilter, Karen enjoyed making quilts for friends and family.

Karen is survived by her husband, Marvin Hahn; her sister, Lana (Seiberling) Van Doren (and husband Thomas) of Rolla, Missouri; her children, Cyndy (Hahn) Tichacek of Farmington, Missouri; LTC Brian Hahn (and wife Shannon) of St. Charles, Missouri; Nancy (Hahn) Owens (and husband Christopher) of Florissant, Missouri; and Vicky (Hahn) Howell (and husband Jamie) of Annapolis, Missouri; grandchildren Lacy (Tichacek) Jordan of Gerald, Missouri; Matthew Tichacek (and wife Rachael) of Herndon, Virginia; Sean Owens (and Miranda Monroe) of Springfield, Missouri; Blake, Eliza, and Sam Hahn of St. Charles, Missouri; Chase and Gage DeBlois of Farmington, Missouri; and Autumn "Lady A" Owens of Florissant, Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brendan, and Nolen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law; her brother, Alan Seiberling; and a son-in-law, Allen Tichacek.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Connections Church in Park Hills, formerly The Missing Peace. Lunch and refreshments will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connections Church, 3350 Hwy O, Park Hills, MO 63601.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and care givers of Citrus Memorial Hospital for their professionalism and compassion.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Marvin so sorry for your loss Diden't no untill today 6-14 a friend told me Also send my condolences to the rest of your family
Faye Crabdree
Friend
June 14, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to Marvin and the rest of their family. I became friends with Karen around 2002 when she joined our Red Hat Group.
Lyn & Greg Barenbrugge
Friend
June 10, 2021
Please accept our condolences for we know how hard it is to miss a loved one so important to a family I know she will be missed greatly by all her family we send our love and prayers for peace and comfort
Robin and family
Family
June 10, 2021
Marvin, so sorry to hear of your great loss.
Shirley Smith Harrington
School
June 10, 2021
John and Sharon Askins
June 9, 2021
