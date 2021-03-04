Karen L. Hall

PARK HILLS – Karen L. (McDaniel) Hall of Desloge passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones March 1, 2021, at the age of 63 years. She was born November 16, 1957, in St. Louis to the late Charles and Betty (Runyan) McDaniel.

Karen was a Registered Nurse for years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and book collecting, and watching a good movie. Her greatest love and joy were spending time with Corey, Bella, Cain, and Joshua and all her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her children, Clarence (Rebecca) Hall, Sarah Hall, and Sophia Duckworth; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Chuck McDaniel; three sisters, Kathleen Poston, Kim McDaniel, and Jennifer Chotrow. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends also survive.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.